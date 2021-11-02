RBI Governor meets MDs, CEOs of banks; asks to remain vigilant to signs of vulnerabilities

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday held separate meetings with the managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks and certain private sector banks through a video conference.

The meetings also were attended by Deputy Governors MK Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar, the central bank said in a release.

“In his opening remarks, the Governor acknowledged the improved financial and operational resilience of the banking sector which impart strength to financial stability. He emphasised the need for banks to continue providing necessary support in the revival of economic activity," it said.

Das also advised them to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks and maintain the stability of not only the institutions themselves but also the overall financial system.

Issues such as credit flows, especially to micro and small enterprises; outlook for stressed assets and measures for mitigation; pricing of risks; collection efficiencies; engagement of banks with fin-tech entities; and implementation of certain regulatory measures for ensuring consumer protection were also discussed in the meetings.