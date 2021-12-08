RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das may maintain status-quo; no rate cut on cards

RBI Monetary Policy Live: Amid the threat posed by the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the status quo in its monetary policy and wait for a more favourable time to calibrate benchmark interest rates to encourage growth without forgoing the primary goal of containing inflation. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will bring its three-day deliberations to a close today, December 8. The meeting marks the end of the last bi-monthly policy meet of the calendar year. If the central bank chooses to keep the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged, this will be the ninth consecutive time it maintains a status quo on the key interest rates. The current repo rate has been maintained at 4% by the RBI.



9.25 am: Economists experts expect the MPC to maintain the status quo on key policy rates today



"...we believe the talks of a reverse repo rate hike in the MPC meeting may be premature as RBI has been largely able to narrow the corridor without the noise of rate hikes and ensuing market cacophony," said an SBI research report.

9.30 am: A Kotak Economic Research report stated that with uncertainty around the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the RBI would possibly wait for some clarity before moving decisively on the key policy rates.

9.35 am: RBI may raise the reverse repo rate to nominal extent: Anarock

Property consultant Anarock said there have been expectations that the central bank may raise the reverse repo rate to a nominal extent.

"However, it is likely that the RBI will hold on to the current regime in reaction to the flare-up of Omicron concerns at a time of generalised economic recovery. Therefore, home loan borrowers may enjoy the ongoing low interest rate regime for some more time to come," said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

