RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Policy rate unchanged for 9th time in a row; repo retained at 4%

RBI Monetary Policy Live: Amid the threat posed by the Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the status quo in its monetary policy and wait for a more favourable time to calibrate benchmark interest rates to encourage growth without forgoing the primary goal of containing inflation. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will bring its three-day deliberations to a close today, December 8. The meeting marks the end of the last bi-monthly policy meet of the calendar year. If the central bank chooses to keep the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged, this will be the ninth consecutive time it maintains a status quo on the key interest rates. The current repo rate has been maintained at 4% by the RBI.



10.05 am: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accomodative stance.

10.00 am: RBI MPC meet: Liquidity surplus sizeable: Care Ratings



The banking system has been flushed with surplus liquidity for the last two and half years and despite measures by the RBI to rein in the surplus, it continues to be sizeable. The daily liquidity surplus (net outstanding) has widened from an average Rs 5.17 lakh crore during Apr to mid -Aug'21 to Rs. 7.6 lakh crore since then, said Care Ratings.

9.57 am: RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision shortly

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is going to announce the MPC decision at 10 am.



9.54 am: RBI MPC Policy today: If RBI maintains status quo, it would be 9th consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged

The RBI had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

9.30 am: A Kotak Economic Research report stated that with uncertainty around the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the RBI would possibly wait for some clarity before moving decisively on the key policy rates.

9.25 am: Economists experts expect the MPC to maintain the status quo on key policy rates today



"...we believe the talks of a reverse repo rate hike in the MPC meeting may be premature as RBI has been largely able to narrow the corridor without the noise of rate hikes and ensuing market cacophony," said an SBI research report.