Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
economy
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: GDP growth forecast kept unchanged at 6.5%

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: GDP growth forecast kept unchanged at 6.5%

RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: Governor Malhotra keeps GDP growth forecast unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025 10:48 AM IST
RBI Monetary Policy Meeting: GDP growth forecast kept unchanged at 6.5%RBI MPC: GDP growth rate projection kept unchanged

Real GDP growth for 2025-26, the current year, has been projected at 6.5 per cent. This was announced by Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) address on Wednesday. The RBI retained the June GDP forecast of 6.5 per cent.

Gov Malhotra said that Q1 was projected at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent and Q4 at 6.3 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1 2026-27 has been projected at 6.6 per cent. “The risks are evenly balanced,” said the RBI Governor.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The projections remain same as the previous MPC in June.

Meanwhile, the RBI kept repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent with a 'neutral' stance, and the inflation projection has been revised from 3.7 per cent to 3.1 per cent for the current financial year. 

While industrial growth continues to remain subdued, rural consumption remains resilient and the services sector is also expected to remain buoyant, said the Governor.

Governor Malhotra's GDP projections come amid uncertainties due to US President Donald Trump's tariffs. He slapped tariffs of 25 per cent on India, and subsequently threatened additional tariffs for New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil. On Tuesday, Trump said he would announce the tariffs on India within 24 hours. 

Advertisement

India, responding to Trump's threats said the tariffs were unfair, considering as how the US as well as the European Union also have continued their imports and trade with Russia. 

Published on: Aug 6, 2025 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today