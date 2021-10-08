RBI moves NCLT against SREI Group firms, files insolvency pleas

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday to initiate the insolvency proceedings against SREI group companies -- Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd. (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd. (SEFL).



The central bank took the firms to NCLT's Kolkata bench a day after the Bombay High Court dismissed SREI Group's writ petition against RBI's action to supersede the boards of SIFL and SEFL.



The development is on expected lines as RBI had announced on October 4 that it would undertake appropriate actions to refer the SREI case to the bankruptcy court.

The central bank filed two separate petitions before NCLT against the two non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).



The matters were heard on Friday by a two-member NCLT bench, which is expected to pass an order this evening.



The two petitions were filed by RBI through its counsel Sanjay Ginodia, senior partner of R Ginodia & Co.



According to Ginodia, he submitted arguments on behalf of RBI before the NCLT bench on Friday. An order is expected by this evening, Ginodia told PTI.



The two entities owe over Rs 30,000 crore to banks and financial institutions. The move comes after the Bombay High Court on October 7 dismissed SREI Group's plea against RBI action on SIFL and SEFL.