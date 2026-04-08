RBI MPC April policy: Hold, cut or hike? 7 key signals to watch today

As the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concludes its April policy meeting on April 8, the focus is firmly on what the central bank will do with the repo rate amid rising global uncertainty, inflation risks, and currency pressures.

With crude oil prices elevated, the rupee weakening sharply, and foreign investor outflows intensifying, the RBI faces a delicate balancing act between supporting economic growth and containing inflation. The current macro environment, shaped by geopolitical tensions and supply-side disruptions, has made policy decisions more complex than in previous cycles.

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1. Status quo remains the base case

Most banks and brokerages expect the RBI to keep the repo rate unchanged. Economists at Bank of Baroda believe the central bank will “remain vigilant and hold rates steady,” signalling the possible end of the rate cut cycle for now. A pause would allow the RBI to assess the impact of earlier policy moves without adding further volatility.

2. Forward guidance could turn cautious

Even without a rate move, the RBI’s commentary will be closely tracked. Analysts expect the central bank to retain a neutral stance while signalling flexibility depending on inflation trends and global developments.

JM Financial expects a “status quo along with proactive liquidity management,” with attention shifting to how the RBI revises its growth and inflation forecasts for FY27.

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3. Inflation risks may limit easing

A key constraint for the RBI remains inflation. Crude oil prices, which have surged above $100 per barrel due to geopolitical tensions, are feeding into imported inflation and raising cost pressures across sectors.

ICRA has projected CPI inflation at around 4.3% for FY27, with risks tilted to the upside. Food inflation could also rise due to weather-related disruptions, including the possibility of a weak monsoon. These factors reduce the likelihood of any near-term rate cuts.

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4. Rate hikes not entirely off the table

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While a hike is unlikely in the immediate term, experts caution that persistent inflation could force the RBI to tighten policy later. Bank of Baroda noted that if inflation breaches the upper tolerance band of 6%, “there might be a chance of a rate hike towards the end of FY27.”

This underscores the RBI’s need to remain data-dependent and flexible in its approach.

5. Liquidity management to take centre stage

Instead of changing policy rates, the RBI may increasingly rely on liquidity tools to manage financial conditions. System liquidity has already declined significantly in recent months, indicating tighter conditions in the banking system.

SBI Research has emphasised the need to “correct market microstructure,” suggesting that the central bank could use liquidity injections or absorptions to ensure smooth market functioning without altering benchmark rates.

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6. Focus on currency and bond market stability

The rupee’s depreciation—crossing 93 against the US dollar—along with record foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows of $16.6 billion, has added pressure on India’s external sector.

To address this, the RBI may intervene in forex markets or manage bond yields through open market operations. The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond has already crossed 7%, reflecting inflation concerns and tighter liquidity.

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7. Strengthen liquidity and credit flow measures

Instead of relying on complex market tools, the RBI may focus on ensuring adequate liquidity and smooth credit flow in the system. This could include targeted liquidity injections, easing funding conditions for banks, or sector-specific support if growth shows signs of slowing.

Such measures help maintain financial stability and support lending without directly changing the repo rate. They also give the RBI flexibility to respond quickly to evolving market conditions, especially in a volatile global environment.

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Experts highlight cautious approach

Market participants widely agree that the RBI’s tone will remain cautious. Deepak Agrawal of Kotak Mutual Fund noted that while headline inflation remains within the target range, “supply-side pressures from energy costs pose durability risks,” making a status quo decision more likely.

SBI Research has also warned of rising stagflation risks if geopolitical tensions persist, particularly with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz impacting global energy supply chains and pushing up oil prices further.

The bottom line

The April MPC meeting comes at a time when macroeconomic conditions have become increasingly complex and uncertain. While domestic growth remains relatively resilient, external risks -- from oil price shocks to currency volatility -- are clouding the outlook.

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In this environment, the RBI is expected to avoid aggressive policy moves and instead adopt a calibrated, cautious approach —holding rates steady, managing liquidity, and keeping its options open for future action depending on how global and domestic risks evolve.