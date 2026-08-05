RBI MPC: Gov Malhotra raises GDP growth projection for this year to 6.7% from 6.6%

RBI MPC announcements: The Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced the Monetary Policy Committee's latest projections. The real GDP growth rate for this year has been revised to 6.7 per cent, which is 10 bps higher than the previous projection of 6.6 per cent.

The Indian economy performed better than expected in the first quarter. He, however, warned about an unfavourable impact on agriculture in the coming quarter. Buoyancy in services sector may support urban consumption, said the RBI Governor. He added that renewed tensions in West Asia, volatility in global markets and El-Nino downside risks to growth.