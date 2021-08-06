RBI MPC Meet Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das to announce decision shortly

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce the August bi-monthly monetary policy on Friday. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the monetary policy statement at 10 am, followed by a press conference. The statement is going to follow the three-day review meeting of the six-member rate-setting panel - Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - of the central bank, headed by Das, which had begun on Wednesday. Headed by the RBI Governor, the six-member MPC also includes three external members. It is likely that the rate-setting panel may opt for status quo on the interest rates on account of inflationary concerns.

9.58 am: RBI policy briefing: Governor Shaktikanta Das to annoce MPC decision shortly

9.55 am: RBI MPC meet: Key things to watch out for

Inflation Forecast

Policy Normalisation

Growth Forecast

Rates and commentary



9.52 am: RBI MPC Meet: Central bank maintained status quo in June policy review; trimmed FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5%

Shaktikanta Das had kept interest rates unchanged and retained an accommodative stance for the sixth consecutive time during the June MPC meet. Das had announced the MPC's decision after it concluded its three-day meet on June 4. The central bank also trimmed the FY22 GDP forecast to 9.5% from 10.5%.

9.46 am: The MPC has continued with the accommodative policy stance after changing it from neutral in June 2019.

9.41 am: RBI MPC Meet live updates

The central bank had left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4% at the June policy meet. It was for the sixth time in a row that the MPC maintained status quo on the interest rates.

9.35 am: RBI may revise inflation projection

The Central is widely expected to revise its inflation projection after the same breached the RBI's upper band limit. Inflation had jumped to 6.3% in May and 6.26% in June.

9.25 am: RBI MPC Meet: Central likely to opt for the status quo on interest rates in view of the inflationary concerns

Experts hold the view that the RBI may adopt a "wait and watch" strategy for some more time before taking any major action on the monetary policy front as its focus is on managing inflation as well as supporting economic growth.