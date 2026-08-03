RBI MPC meeting begins today: Repo rate pause likely as inflation, crude oil risks keep policymakers cautious

A Reuters poll suggests the RBI is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged at its policy review this week, even as several global central banks have raised interest rates following higher oil prices and geopolitical tensions. Of the 72 economists surveyed, 68 expect no change in rates, although many anticipate a more hawkish tone.

While retail inflation rose to 4.38% in June, it remains within the RBI's tolerance band, giving policymakers room to pause. Economists say the RBI's recent measures to support the rupee have attracted nearly $40 billion in foreign inflows, reducing the immediate need for a rate hike, though markets continue to price in tightening over the next year.

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Inflation, crude oil

While India's economy continues to show resilience, policymakers are expected to tread cautiously amid rising inflationary pressures and renewed geopolitical tensions.

Retail inflation accelerated to an 18-month high of 4.38% in June, moving above the RBI's medium-term target of 4%. However, most economists believe the central bank will retain its FY27 inflation forecast of 5.1%, arguing that recent price pressures have largely been driven by supply-side disruptions rather than broad-based demand.

Crude oil remains one of the biggest concerns. After briefly easing following a ceasefire between the US and Iran in June, Brent crude has rebounded amid renewed tensions in West Asia, raising concerns over imported inflation. Elevated oil prices could eventually feed into transport costs and broader consumer prices if sustained.

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"The policy is expected to be a wait-and-watch policy as RBI navigates the impact of already announced measures and lingering macro risks," HDFC Bank Principal Economist Sakshi Gupta said, adding that the central bank is unlikely to revise either the policy rate or its inflation projections.

Key Factors the RBI Will Watch

Factor Why It Matters Crude oil prices Higher oil prices could fuel imported inflation West Asia conflict Geopolitical tensions may affect inflation and external stability Monsoon progress Below-normal rainfall could push up food inflation Retail inflation CPI remains above the RBI's 4% target US Federal Reserve Higher US rates could impact capital flows and the rupee Liquidity conditions RBI will assess banking system liquidity before any policy shift Rupee movement Stable foreign inflows have reduced near-term currency risks Economic growth RBI aims to balance inflation control with supporting growth

Growth outlook seen stable

Economists also expect the RBI to leave its FY27 GDP growth forecast unchanged at 6.6%.

ANZ economist Dhiraj Nim said there is little reason for the central bank to alter its macroeconomic projections given continuing uncertainty over oil prices and external conditions. Barclays also expects the MPC to avoid reacting to temporary inflation spikes, warning that premature tightening could undermine economic growth while geopolitical risks remain elevated.

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The progress of the southwest monsoon will be another closely watched factor. The India Meteorological Department has forecast below-normal rainfall at 90% of the long-period average, while cumulative rainfall remains below normal. A weak monsoon could push up food prices, dampen rural demand and increase fiscal pressures through higher subsidy requirements.

RBI August MPC Meeting: Economists' Expectations

Organisation August MPC Meeting Expectation ANZ Banking Group Status quo Bank of Baroda Status quo Barclays Status quo CSB Bank Status quo Emkay Global Financial Services Status quo HDFC Bank Status quo IDFC FIRST Bank Status quo ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Status quo India Ratings Status quo Karur Vysya Bank Status quo Kotak Mahindra Bank Status quo Motilal Oswal Financial Services Status quo SBM Bank India Status quo Shinhan Bank India Status quo Standard Chartered Bank Status quo STCI Primary Dealership Status quo Sunidhi Securities Status quo YES Bank Status quo

Source: Informist

Focus on liquidity and foreign inflows

The MPC is also expected to assess the impact of measures announced in June to strengthen capital inflows and support the rupee. These included concessional foreign exchange swap facilities for FCNR(B) deposits, relaxed norms for overseas borrowings and wider investment avenues for government securities.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra recently said these initiatives have helped mobilise nearly $32 billion in foreign capital so far, reducing near-term risks to the currency. Economists therefore do not expect fresh measures to support the rupee at this meeting.

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Market participants will instead closely monitor the RBI's commentary on inflation risks, liquidity conditions and external developments, particularly the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. While most analysts expect the central bank to remain on hold this week, some believe a prolonged period of crude oil prices above $90 per barrel or a sustained rise in inflation could strengthen the case for a rate hike later this year. Others argue that maintaining policy flexibility through a neutral stance remains the RBI's best course amid an uncertain global environment.