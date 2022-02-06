RBI MPC meeting postponed by a day due to Lata Mangeshkar's death

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday said that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which was scheduled to be held from February 7-9, has been postponed by a day.
The meeting has been rescheduled as the Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Monday as a mark of respect for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.
"With February 7, 2022 being declared a public holiday by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Ku. Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022," the RBI said in a release.
The central bank said it is making the announcement of postponement of the MPC metting under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.
