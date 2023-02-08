RBI Monetary Policy 2023 LIVE updates: RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, withdraws accomodative stance

RBI MPC latest updates news: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said that the monetary policy committee (MPC) has hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50 per cent and also withdrew its accommodative stance to tackle inflation. RBI also projected inflation to remain above the 4 per cent target and said that inflation is expected to average at 5.6 per cent in Q4 of 2023-24. This is the first MPC meeting to be held after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. The Monetary Policy Committee meeting was held between February 6 to February 8. The central bank also said that the GDP growth for 2023-24 is expected to remain at 6.4 per cent.The RBI has been asked to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent. The bank has failed to control inflation levels in the three consecutive quarters since January 2022 due to global supply chain issues triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.
Governor Das also said that the Indian rupee remained the least volatile among its Asian peers in 2022 and so far in 2023. He further said in his statement that India's current account deficit will moderate in the second half of 2022-23 and remain eminently manageable.
Also read: RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% from 6.25%
Check latest updates on BusinessToday.In:
"RBI-MPC voted to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent this seems to be final rate hike with inflation under control in coming days which is targeted for 4 % in 2024 we could see rate reduction in later part of this year. There can cheer in the capital markets."
-- Narinder Wadhwa, President at Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI)
Indian benchmark indices extended their gains after RBI's policy announcement on the expected lines. BSE's Sensex jumped about 450 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 60,735, whereas Nifty50 gained 125 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 17,846.95 as Shaktikanta Das increased repo rate by another 25 basis points. Banking stocks recouped from the early cuts.
CPI inflation has been projected at 5.3 per cent for 2023-24 with Q1 at 5%, Q2 at 5.4%, Q3 at 5.4%, and Q4 at 5.6% on the assumption of a normal monsoon.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: The RBI has projected retail inflation at 6.5 per cent for 2022-23 and 5.3 per cent for the next fiscal, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.
RBI MPC Meet 2023 LIVE Updates: Governor Shaktikanta Das said that a 25 bps repo rate hike is considered appropriate at this juncture and monetary policy will remain agile and alert to inflation.
Home loan interest rates will be hiked after the recent rise in repo rate announced by the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Governor Shaktikanta Das said that economic activity in India remains resilient and that investment activity continues to gain traction. He added that non-bank credit stood at 16.7 per cent as of January 27.
RBI Governor said that inflation is likely to remain above the 4 per cent target and that core inflation remains sticky. Outlook on inflation has been clouded by geopolitical uncertainties, financial market volatility, rising non-oil commodity prices and volatile crude oil prices, according to Das.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that GDP growth will be pegged at 6.4 per cent for 2023-24. GDP for Q1 stands at 7.8 per cent, Q2 6.2 per cent, Q3 6 per cent, and Q4 at 5.8 per cent respectively.
The RBI boss said, "Inflation is likely to moderate in 2023-24, it is likely to rule above 4.0% target, economic activity in India is expected to hold up well."
Governor Shaktikanta Das said, "The global economic outlook doesn't look as grim now as it did a few months ago, growth prospects in major economies have improved while inflation is on a descent though inflation still remains on well-above target in major economies."
The central bank hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 per cent. Governor Das said that the SDF rate revised to 6.25% whereas the MSF and Bank rate has been revised to 6.75%.
RBI monetary policy news: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the year 2023 marks the 75th year of the central bank's public ownership.
Rupee rose by 4 paise to 82.66 against the US dollar in early trade ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announcements by Governor Shaktikanta Das.
-- PTI
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher ahead of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech. BSE traded 0.37 per cent higher at 60,506.79 whereas NSE gained 0.43 per cent at 17,797.70 as of 9:20 am.
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today