RBI Monetary Policy 2023 LIVE updates: RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, withdraws accomodative stance

RBI MPC latest updates news: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said that the monetary policy committee (MPC) has hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50 per cent and also withdrew its accommodative stance to tackle inflation. RBI also projected inflation to remain above the 4 per cent target and said that inflation is expected to average at 5.6 per cent in Q4 of 2023-24. This is the first MPC meeting to be held after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament. The Monetary Policy Committee meeting was held between February 6 to February 8. The central bank also said that the GDP growth for 2023-24 is expected to remain at 6.4 per cent.The RBI has been asked to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent. The bank has failed to control inflation levels in the three consecutive quarters since January 2022 due to global supply chain issues triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Governor Das also said that the Indian rupee remained the least volatile among its Asian peers in 2022 and so far in 2023. He further said in his statement that India's current account deficit will moderate in the second half of 2022-23 and remain eminently manageable.

Also read: RBI raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% from 6.25%