RBI remains net buyer of US currency in May; buys $2 billion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US currency in May, after it purchased $2.001 billion on net basis from the spot market, the RBI data showed.

In the reporting week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased $10.143 billion from the spot market and sold $8.142 billion, according to the RBI's bulletin for July 2022, released on Saturday.

In April 2022, the central bank net bought $1.965 billion. It had purchased $11.965 billion and sold $10 billion in the spot market during the month.

During the fiscal 2022, the central bank had net purchased $17.312 billion. It had bought $113.991 billion and sold $96.679 billion in the spot market in FY2022.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of May 2022 stood at $49.191 billion, compared to $63.826 billion in April, the data showed.