RBI's forex swap facility draws massive $127 billion through FCNR(B) deposits

Inflows through Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) stood at $5.26 billion, while External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) accounted for $3.89 billion.

Don't Miss: 'No serious economist will complain': PM's advisor Sanjeev Sanyal defends India's 7.8% GDP growth

The RBI had introduced the special USD-INR forex swap facility on June 8, covering FCNR(B) deposits, ECBs, and OFCBs. The facility was aimed at boosting foreign exchange inflows into the country.

FCNR(B) deposits are foreign-currency deposits maintained by NRIs with Indian banks, while external commercial borrowings (ECBs) are loans raised by Indian companies and other eligible entities from overseas lenders.

Overseas foreign currency bonds (OFCBs) are bonds issued by Indian entities in foreign currency to raise funds from international investors.

In Case You Missed It: 'Faking GDP growth is very difficult': Arvind Panagariya explains why numbers are hard to manipulate

Advertisement

The FCNR(B) component of the scheme was available for deposits mobilised until August 31, while the facility for ECBs and OFCBs will remain open until December 31.

The latest figures are provisional and subject to final reporting, accounting, and reconciliation, the RBI said.