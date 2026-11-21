The revised framework aims to simplify foreign trade compliance while maintaining oversight of export receivables and import payments.

What is the RBI's ₹10 lakh reconciliation rule?

Under the new framework, eligible export-import transactions involving bills or invoices valued up to ₹10 lakh can be reconciled through a simplified process in the Export/Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (E/IDPMS).

The facility applies to shipping bills and bills of entry for goods, as well as invoices for services.

However, the RBI has clarified that eligibility depends on the original transaction value, not the amount remaining unpaid.

In its FAQs, the central bank specifically addressed whether transactions originally exceeding ₹10 lakh could qualify once their outstanding balance falls below the threshold.

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The RBI's answer was clear: "No. It is applicable only for transactions where the shipping bill/bill of entry value (goods) and invoice value (services) is upto ₹10 lakh (or its equivalent in foreign currency)."

Why does the original invoice value matter?

Consider an Indian exporter who raises an invoice worth ₹15 lakh for services provided to an overseas client.

If the client pays ₹8 lakh initially, the outstanding amount falls to ₹7 lakh.

Although the unpaid balance is below ₹10 lakh, the transaction does not qualify for simplified reconciliation because its original invoice value was ₹15 lakh.

Conversely, an exporter with an original invoice of ₹9 lakh falls within the specified value threshold, subject to other applicable conditions.

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The same principle applies to goods imports and exports, where the relevant shipping bill or bill of entry value determines eligibility.

What changes for businesses receiving partial payments?

Partial payments do not change the original transaction value used to determine eligibility.

Businesses handling larger export invoices must therefore continue following the applicable reconciliation procedures, even when most of the payment has already been received.

This distinction is particularly relevant for MSMEs, service exporters and importers dealing with overseas customers who settle invoices in instalments.

Companies should maintain accurate records of original invoices, payment receipts and outstanding balances to support reconciliation by their authorised dealer banks.

Does the rule apply to service exporters?

Yes. The RBI's clarification explicitly covers service invoices alongside shipping bills and bills of entry for goods.

However, the ₹10 lakh reconciliation threshold should not be confused with the separate ₹10 lakh Export Declaration Form (EDF) filing threshold applicable to non-individual service exporters.

The EDF requirement is linked to the value of each inward remittance, while simplified reconciliation eligibility depends on the original invoice value.

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What should exporters and importers remember?

The central distinction is between the value of a transaction and its unpaid balance.

For businesses, a reduction in outstanding dues does not automatically create eligibility for simplified reconciliation.

The RBI's clarification provides a uniform basis for determining which transactions qualify, helping exporters, importers and banks avoid confusion when reconciling foreign trade payments.