'Reflects hardwork, enterprise of our people': PM Modi on 8.2% GDP growth in Q2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed India’s 8.2% GDP growth in the second quarter of 2025–26, calling it a strong sign of the country’s economic trajectory and the impact of ongoing structural reforms.

As per the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), India's GDP grew by 8.2 per cent in Q2FY26, a significant increase from the 5.6 per cent logged during the same period last year. Nominal GDP recorded a growth rate of 8.7 per cent in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the latest GDP numbers highlight the effectiveness of the government’s pro-growth measures as well as the “hard work and enterprise” of India’s citizens.

“The 8.2% GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is very encouraging. It reflects the impact of our pro-growth policies and reforms. It also reflects the hard work and enterprise of our people. Our government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen,” PM Modi wrote.

The 8.2% GDP growth in Q2 of 2025-26 is very encouraging. It reflects the impact of our pro-growth policies and reforms. It also reflects the hard work and enterprise of our people. Our government will continue to advance reforms and strengthen Ease of Living for every citizen. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2025

As per MOSPI, the GDP growth was driven by the secondary sector (manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services and construction), which grew by 8.1 per cent and the tertiary sector (trade, hotels, transportation, communication, and services related to broadcasting, financial, real estate and professional services and public administration, defence and other services), which grew by 9.2 per cent at constant prices.

Advertisement

Agricultural and allied activities, on the other hand, saw a moderate real growth rate of 3.5 per cent, whereas electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services grew by 4.4 per cent. Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) went up to 7.9 per cent in Q2FY26 from 6.4 per cent in the same period last year.

The strong quarterly performance adds to a series of macroeconomic indicators that have shown resilience amid global uncertainty. The government has repeatedly stressed that reforms, improved infrastructure, and enhanced ease of doing business are key drivers of India’s growth.

Economists say that sustaining this momentum will be critical as India aims to cement its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.