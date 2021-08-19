Retail inflation for agricultural, rural labourers rose marginally in July

The Ministry of Labour and Employment announced on Thursday that retail inflation for agricultural and rural labourers rose marginally to 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent in July compared to the previous month. Retail inflation for agricultural and rural labourers in June stood at 3.83 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers) stood at 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent in July 2021, compared to 3.83 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, in June 2021," noted the Ministry of Labour and Employment statement.

The Ministry added the inflation based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL during July last year had stood at 6.58 per cent and 6.53 per cent, respectively.

Food inflation for agricultural and rural labourers stood at 2.66 per cent 2.74 per cent in July 2021 compared to 2.67 per cent and 2.86 per cent, respectively, in June 2021. Food inflation had stood at 7.83 per cent and 7.89 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year.

The All-India CPI for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers increased by 4 points and 5 points to stand at 1061 and 1070, respectively, in July.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food and miscellaneous group with 1.78 and 1.79 points and 1.30 and 1.31 points, respectively. This was mainly due to the rise in prices of vegetables and fruits, onion, meat goat, poultry, chillies-green, mustard oil, medicines, barber charges, bus-fare, washing soap etc., explained the Ministry of Labour and Employment. It added that rise or fall in the general index varied from state to state.

In the case of agricultural labourers, the general index recorded an increase of 1 to 13 points in 16 states and a decrease of 1 to 7 points in three states, while it remained stationary for Assam. Tamil Nadu with 1,249 points topped the index table; whereas Himachal Pradesh with 829 points stood at the bottom.

On the other hand, for rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 14 points in 15 states and a decrease of 1 to 6 points in three states, while it remained stationary for Assam and Meghalaya. Tamil Nadu topped the index table with 1,235 points. Bihar stood at the bottom with 868 points.

Punjab experienced the sharpest increase in CPI for agricultural and rural labourers at 13 points and 14 points, respectively. This was mainly due to a rise in the prices of wheat atta, vegetables and fruits, milk, and onion.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded the steepest fall in CPI numbers, agricultural and rural labourers at seven points and six points, respectively. This was due to a fall in the prices of jowar, meat goat, fish-fresh, onion, and vegetables and fruits.

