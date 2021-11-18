Retail inflation for farm, rural workers eases marginally in October

Retail inflation based on consumer prices indices for agricultural and rural labourers eased marginally to 2.76 per cent and 3.12 per cent in October 2021, respectively, against 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent, respectively, in September 2021, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Retail inflation based on CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labour) and CPI-RL (rural labour) had stood at 6.59 per cent and 6.45 per cent, respectively, during October last year.

While food inflation for farm and rural workers stood at 0.39 per cent and 0.59 per cent in October 2021, compared to 0.50 per cent and 0.70 per cent, respectively, in September 2021 and 7.96 per cent and 7.92 per cent, respectively, during October 2021.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for October 2021 increased by 14 points each to stand at 1081 and 1090 points, respectively. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were recorded at 1067 points and 1076 points, respectively, in September of this year.

The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from the food group to the extent of 12.02 points and 11.70 points, respectively, mainly due to rise in prices of vegetables and fruits, wheat-atta, pulses, onion, meat-goat, fish-fresh, mustard-oil, sugar, gur, chillies-green/dry etc.

The rise/fall in the index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 5 to 22 points in 19 states and a decrease of 5 points in Manipur. Karnataka with 1,254 points topped the index table, whereas Himachal Pradesh with 870 points stood at the bottom.

For rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 4 to 22 points in 19 states and a decrease of 5 points in Manipur. Karnataka with 1,252 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 900 points stood at the bottom.

The maximum increase in CPI-AL and CPI-RL was experienced by Jammu & Kashmir (22 points each) due to a rise in the prices of vegetables & fruits, onion, mustard-oil, plastic shoes etc.

On the other hand, the maximum decrease in CPI-AL and CPI-RL was witnessed by Manipur mainly due to a fall in the prices of rice, fish-fresh, firewood, vegetables and fruits etc.

Also Read: Retail inflation inches up; RBI may continue 'accommodative' stance in FY22

Also Read: WPI inflation at 12.54% for Oct; highest since May