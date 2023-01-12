Retail inflation eases to 5.72% in Dec; Nov IIP growth rebounds to 7.1%

India's headline retail inflation marginally eased to 12-month low of 5.72 per cent in December 2022 from 5.88 per cent in November, showed government data on Thursday.

CPI inflation dropped sharply in November to below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6 per cent upper bound for the first time in 2022.

IIP growth returned to positive territory in November at 7.1 per cent after it contracted by 4 per cent in October.

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 1 per cent in November 2021.

As per the IIP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew by 6.1 per cent in November 2022.

The mining output rose by 9.7 per cent and power generation increased by 12.7 per cent during the month under review.

