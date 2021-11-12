Retail inflation rises to 4.48% in October on increase in vegies prices

India's retail inflation, measured by the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased to 4.48 per cent in October from 4.35 per cent in September, mainly because of a rise in vegetable prices, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation data shows.

The retail inflation was way higher at 7.61 per cent during the same period last year. In August, India's retail inflation was at 5.30 per cent while it was 5.59 per cent in July.

As per the All India Consumer Price Indices, inflation for cereals and products rose to 147.4 as compared to 146.6. Vegetables saw a major rise in inflation from 162.3 in September to 185.3 in October.

For meat and fish, it rose marginally to 204.6 from 204 in September. Sugar and confectionery also saw inflation rise to 121.9 vs 119.7 in September. Oils and fats also saw inflation rising to 190.5 as compared to 188 in September.

Food and beverages; pan, tobacco and intoxicants; clothing and footwear; housing; fuel and light -- all these segments saw a rise in inflation in October.

The RBI has a tolerance level of 4 per cent (+-2 per cent) for inflation. It has projected the CPI inflation at 5.7 per cent during 2021-22 -- 5.9 per cent in the second quarter, 5.3 per cent in third quarter, and 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal, with risks broadly balanced.

