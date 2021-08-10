Revenue deficit grant of Rs 9,871 cr released in fifth instalment 

The Department of Expenditure released its fifth monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 9,871 crore to 17 states on Monday. With this release, a total amount of Rs 49,355 crore of revenue deficit grant has been released this financial year.

This amount is part of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant of Rs 1,18,452 crore recommended by the Fifteenth Finance Commission for 17 states. So far, 41.67 per cent, translating to Rs 49,355 crore has been released.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal are the states recommended for the PDRD grant.

The Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant is provided to the states under Article 275 of the Constitution to meet the gap in revenue accounts of the states post devolution. The quantum of grant was decided by the Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the state after taking into account the assessed devolution for the financial year 2021-22.

Here’s the breakup of the grants received by each of the 17 states in the fifth instalment:

Andhra Pradesh — Rs 1,438.08

Assam — Rs 531.33

Haryana — Rs 11.00

Himachal Pradesh — Rs 854.08

Karnataka — Rs 135.92

Kerala — Rs 1,657.58

Manipur — Rs 210.33

Meghalaya — Rs 106.58

Mizoram — Rs 149.17

Nagaland — Rs 379.75

Punjab — Rs 840.08

Rajasthan — Rs 823.17

Sikkim — Rs 56.50

Tamil Nadu — Rs 183.67

Tripura — Rs 378.83

Uttarakhand — Rs 647.67

West Bengal — Rs 1,467.25

