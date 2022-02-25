Rising oil prices can cause Rs 1 lakh cr revenue loss to govt in FY23: SBI report

Rising oil prices, which breached the $100 per barrel mark on Thursday in the backdrop of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, can upset the government's fiscal math, spelling trouble for it.

Spiralling crude oil prices can cause the Modi dispensation a revenue loss of around Rs 95,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore in FY23, according to a report by the economic wing of State Bank of India (SBI).

Despite the rising oil prices, the government has kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged since November 2021.

"Based on the on the existing VAT structure and taking Brent crude price of $95/bbl.-$110 bbl., diesel and petrol prices should have been higher by Rs 9-14 as of now," SBI's 'Ecowrap' stated.

It further noted that If the government, however, reduces the excise duty on petroleum products further by Rs 7 per litre in March after elections and prevent the prices of petrol and diesel from rising, then it will incur excise duty loss of Rs 8,000 crore for a month.

"And if we assume that the reduced excise duty continues in the next fiscal and assuming petrol and diesel consumption grow around 8-10 per cent in FY23, then the revenue loss of the government would be around Rs 95,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore for FY23," the report stated.

In this context, the FY23 Budget numbers that are pegged conservatively would act as a clear counter cyclical buffer for such revenue loss, it added.

The country's retail inflation stood at 6.01 per cent in January, at a seven-month high, is already near the RBI's tolerance band. Further, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will likely add to the central bank's woes.

Notwithstanding the trajectory of crude oil prices, the impact on inflation in the Indian context will be keenly watched.

"The average price of Indian basket of crude oil has risen to $84.67/bbl. in Jan'22from $63.4/bbl. in Apr'21, 33.5 per cent increase. If the crude oil price rises to an average of $100/bbl. from the current average, inflation is likely to increase by 52-65 bps," the report stated.