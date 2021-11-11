Road to recovery: Textile industry pegged to grow 300% over next 2 years despite COVID impact, says report

After being hit hard by COVID-19, India's textile industry is well on course on the road to recovery. During the pandemic, the domestic textiles and apparels industry slumped to $75 billion after peaking at $106 billion in FY2020.

However, government initiatives to bolster the sector have raised hopes of the sector growing to $300 billion by 2025-26, a growth of 300 per cent in the next 2 years.

There has been a remarkable turnaround in technical textiles. In terms of value, technical textiles imports exceeded exports by Rs 1,058 crore in FY20 while in FY21 exports exceeded imports by Rs 2,998 crore.

These are some major findings of a report titled 'Textile Industry: Trends and Prospects' released by Infomerics Valuation and Rating Pvt Ltd., a SEBI-registered and RBI-accredited financial services credit rating company. \

The report analyses the factors that have affected the sector's performance. It notes that apart from the impact of COVID-19, other reasons which are acting as bottlenecks are high tariffs faced by Indian exporters in key markets, such as the European Union, and logistics.

The report compares the high tariffs in the EU with zero duty access given to competing nations like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Turkey, which affected export performance.

The report also highlights logistics as one of the major constraints with Indian exporters. For comparative purposes, the turnaround time (TAT) (from order to delivery) is 50 days for Bangladesh and 63 days for India, whereas the time taken to reach port is one day for Bangladesh and 7-10 days for India.

Turnround in technical textiles

India has transitioned from being a net importer, in terms of value, of technical textiles (imports exceeded exports by Rs 1,058 crore) in FY20 to a net exporter of the same (exports exceeded imports by Rs 2,998 crore) in FY21.

"In January 2019, 207 HSN Codes have been classified and notified as technical textiles with a view for ease of doing business," the report stated.

The government earlier approved the proposal for the creation of National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) for a period of four years (2020-21 to 2023-24) with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore.

Indian technical textiles market could increase at a CAGR of 7.6 per cent in Asia-Pacific to reach $23.3 billion in 2027, up from $14 billion in 2020, says the report. Currently, Indian technical textiles constitute approximately 8 per cent of the global share.



A target has been taken by the government, to increase the export of technical textiles to five times in three years, from the current approximately $2 billion to $10 billion.



Other government interventions



The report also outlines the various initiatives taken by the government to help and bolster the sector.

Historically such initiatives include the introduction of Technology Mission on Cotton (TMC), Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS), Scheme for Integrated Textile Park (SITP), etc. Some of the recent measures include National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) for a period of four years (2020-21 to 2023-24) with an outlay of Rs 1480 crores.



State-level action is also visible whereby Tamil Nadu, one of the largest T&A hubs in the country, signed up for Techtextil India 2021 - the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and non-wovens. It notes that this is likely to open doors for innovation and reduce foreign dependence.



Other measures include the Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector (SAMARTH) to address the shortage of skilled workers in the textile sector with a target of training 10 lakh persons.