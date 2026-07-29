₹8,862 crore in tolls! This state emerged as India's biggest highway toll revenue generator

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Rajasthan ranked second with ₹7,317.51 crore, followed by Maharashtra (₹7,053.71 crore) and Gujarat (₹6,352.38 crore). Karnataka rounded off the top five with collections of ₹4,779.37 crore.

The surge in Uttar Pradesh's toll revenue comes amid rapid expansion of its National Highway and expressway network. The state also has the second-highest number of operational toll plazas in the country at 141, behind only Rajasthan's 172.

Overall, toll collections on National Highways and Expressways continued their upward trajectory, rising from ₹61,408.15 crore in 2024-25 to ₹70,278.18 crore in 2025-26. The figure includes ₹1,795.18 crore collected through the Annual Pass scheme introduced for private vehicles.

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According to the data, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan also recorded robust toll collections, reflecting continued growth in highway traffic and the expansion of the country's road infrastructure.

Uttar Pradesh's rise comes amid a significant expansion of its highway network over the past few years. The state currently has 141 operational toll plazas, the second-highest in the country after Rajasthan, which has 172. Maharashtra has 105 toll plazas, while Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka have 98 and 68, respectively.

Overall, toll collections on National Highways and Expressways continued to grow, rising from ₹61,408.15 crore in 2024-25 to ₹68,483 crore in user fee collections during 2025-26. Including ₹1,795.18 crore generated through the Annual Pass scheme introduced for private vehicles, the government's total toll receipts stood at a record ₹70,278.18 crore during the year.

