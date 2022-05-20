Rupee inches 7 paise higher to 77.46 against US dollar in early trade 

The Indian rupee climbed by 7 paise to settle at 77.46 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. At the interbank exchange, the rupee opened at 77.51 against the American currency, then gained ground to open at 77.49, registering a rise of 7 paise from the last close.

The dollar index was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 103.02. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures stood at $111.24 per barrel, a fall of 0.71 per cent.

On the domestic markets front, BSE Sensex was trading 1,025.44 points or 1.94 per cent higher at 53,817.67 whereas NSE Nifty advanced 315.33 points or 2 per cent to 16,214.95. All Sensex firms were trading in green.

Tata Steel, Dr Reddy’s, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers. Wall Street ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday while investors fretted about inflation and rising interest rates.

Asian shares jumped in early trade on Friday after China cut a key lending benchmark rate to support slowing economy. China cut its five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 15 basis points (bps) on Friday.

The rupee extended losses and fell 10 paise to close at 77.56 against the US dollar on Thursday due to unabated foreign fund outflows and negative trend in domestic equities.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers in the capital market on Thursday and offloaded shares worth Rs 4,889.92 crore.

“Rupee consolidated in a narrow range despite sharp sell-off in domestic and global equities. Dollar also retraced from higher levels after economic number released from the US came below estimates,” said Forex and Bullion Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Gaurang Somaiya.

