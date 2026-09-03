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Rupee jumps 67 paise to open at 94.30 against the US dollar; highest level in two months

Rupee jumps 67 paise to open at 94.30 against the US dollar; highest level in two months

Shinhan Bank suggested the Rupee could strengthen further to around 93.50 in the coming days.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 9:37 AM IST
Rupee jumps 67 paise to open at 94.30 against the US dollar; highest level in two monthsRupee opens at its highest level in two months

The Rupee opened at 94.30, a jump of 67 paise against the US dollar in early trade marking its highest level in two months.

This high comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) capital-raising measures brought in $136 billion, exceeding expectations and increasing the central bank’s reserves to support the currency.

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The currency pair was trading below its 100-day moving average, with traders anticipating further gains as sentiment improved due to the large inflows. The total inflows surpassed the $80 billion estimate provided by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra last month.

The RBI announced late on Wednesday that lenders had collected about $127 billion in dollar deposits through a special programme targeting overseas citizens. Inflows from two other programmes added $9.15 billion, bringing the total to $136 billion.

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Michael Wan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank Ltd, said the key message to clients was that the risk of sharp rupee depreciation had been reduced by the RBI’s foreign-exchange measures, as mentioned in a report in Bloomberg. He added that the strong inflows gave the central bank significantly more resources to defend the currency against weakness.

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Over the past month, the rupee has been the second-best performing currency in Asia. Shinhan Bank suggested it could strengthen further to around 93.50 in the coming days.

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 9:37 AM IST
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