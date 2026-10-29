Rupee under pressure despite $721 billion forex reserves: Why is the Indian currency falling?

So, why is the rupee falling despite India’s substantial foreign exchange reserves, and what does this mean for the economy?

Why is the rupee under pressure?

1. Higher crude oil prices increase dollar demand

According to the report, India’s exposure to global energy prices is an important factor influencing its external position. The West Asia conflict has pushed up crude oil prices, increasing the risks associated with energy imports.

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When importers need more dollars to pay for overseas purchases, demand for the US currency can rise. This can put pressure on the rupee, particularly when global energy prices remain elevated.

Higher oil prices can also increase domestic input costs and imported inflation, complicating the policy response.

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2. Foreign investors are pulling money out

Foreign portfolio investment flows have added to the pressure. According to the report, FPIs recorded net outflows of $6.1 billion in September, followed by another $4.8 billion in October through October 16.

These outflows reflect cautious investor sentiment amid geopolitical uncertainty, oil-price risks and elevated US Treasury yields. A global shift towards AI-related assets has also influenced investment flows.

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When foreign investors sell Indian financial assets and repatriate the proceeds, demand for foreign currency can increase, putting additional pressure on the rupee.

3. Higher US Treasury yields affect capital flows

Rising US Treasury yields can make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to global investors. This can influence capital allocation towards the US and away from emerging markets, including India.

The Economic Review notes that higher global yields and volatile international financial conditions have contributed to the strain on the rupee.

Why aren't $721 billion in forex reserves preventing the fall?

Foreign exchange reserves act as a buffer against external shocks. They give the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the capacity to manage excessive currency volatility and meet external payment requirements.

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The reserves of $721 billion provided import cover of 10.3 months and covered 92.6% of India's external debt as of end-June 2026.

However, reserves do not guarantee a fixed exchange rate. Currency movements also reflect demand for dollars, capital flows, global interest rates and expectations about future economic conditions.

The RBI can intervene to smooth excessive volatility, but that does not necessarily mean it will prevent every depreciation in the rupee.

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What is the RBI doing?

On October 10, the RBI announced measures to strengthen discipline in the foreign exchange market and improve risk management. These included restrictions on rebooking cancelled rupee-linked foreign exchange derivative contracts, additional documentation requirements and a reduction in the threshold for derivative transactions without underlying exposure from $100 million to $5 million.

The central bank also opened a special window to meet the daily dollar requirements of three public-sector oil marketing companies: Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum.

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These steps aim to support orderly market functioning and curb excessive volatility.

What does a weaker rupee mean for India?

A weaker rupee can raise the cost of imported goods and services, including crude oil, and increase expenses for Indians paying for overseas education or travel. Higher import costs can also feed into domestic inflation.

On the other hand, currency depreciation can improve the price competitiveness of Indian exports, provided domestic inflation does not offset that advantage.

The Economic Review notes that the rupee’s real effective exchange rate stood at 92.2 in September, below its FY26 average of 97.4, indicating that much of the earlier gain in price competitiveness had been retained.

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Ultimately, India’s substantial forex reserves provide an important safety net, but the rupee’s trajectory will also depend on crude oil prices, foreign capital flows, global interest rates and geopolitical developments.

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