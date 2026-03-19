Russian oil imports to India at 3-month high

India's seaborne imports of Russian crude oil are on track to hit approximately 1.61 million barrels per day (mbpd) in March, according to vessel tracking firm Kpler, in what would be the strongest monthly intake in at least three months. The figure remains subject to revision as the month draws to a close and unprecedented delays due to the ongoing West Asia War.

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The agency also suggests, among the top importers in March consists of IOCL with the largest share at 8 million barrels, Reliance 6 million barrels, Nayara Energy 5 million barrels, BPCL about 4 million barrels, among others.

Kpler data, captured through 18 March 2026, shows India has already taken in roughly 29,900 kilo barrels (29.9 million barrels) of Russian crude this month across Eastern, Western and CPC grades. Extrapolated across a full 31-day month, that pace implies a potential 53% jump over February's confirmed 1.05 mbpd, a sharp reversal from the softening trend that characterised the opening weeks of 2026.

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Kpler's own predictive models put the ceiling even higher, forecasting that March imports could reach 1.88 mbpd. That would require a meaningful step-up in confirmed arrivals over the remaining days of the month.

The projected surge comes after a quiet start to the year. Actual confirmed flows from Kpler show Indian imports of Russian crude easing steadily from 1.21 mbpd in December 2025, slipping to 1.05 mbpd in January and holding at that level through February, the softest readings in the three-month window.

Whether March's acceleration reflects a genuine re-engagement by Indian refiners, or simply a bunching of delayed cargoes, will become clearer once full month-end data is available.

India has been Russia's most critical crude buyer since European nations curtailed purchases following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, a role that has drawn persistent scrutiny from Washington and Brussels.

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That scrutiny has intensified in the current environment, with ongoing conflict in West Asia squeezing alternative supply routes and keeping freight costs elevated, while the United States has continued to press New Delhi to reduce its dependence on Russian energy. India has so far held its ground, arguing for energy security and sovereign purchasing rights.

Disclaimer: All figures sourced from Kpler vessel tracking data. March projections are based on partial flows data through 18/03/2026 and are subject to revision.