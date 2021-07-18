Sarojini Nagar's Export Market shut until further notice for violating COVID-19 norms

Sarojini Nagar's Export Market will remain shut until further notice for violation of COVID safety norms, an official order said.

The shops that fall under the Export Market will be closed from Sunday (July 18). As per the order, sub-divisional magistrate (Vasant Kunj) Ankur Prakash Meshram surveyed the market on Saturday and found it very crowded with COVID norms being "grossly violated and no social distancing being followed at all."

The order further stated that although coronavirus cases have dropped considerably, due caution needs to be maintained.

"...various directions have been issued from time to with regards to ensuring CAB in Sarojini Nagar Market, latest being CEO New Delhi DDMA minutes of meeting No.SDM/VV/2021/1935 dated 9th July 2021, and it has been found that market associations have not complied with these directions," the order read.

It noted that during the meeting with market associations it was also decided that shopkeepers would make sure that the porch area in front of their outlets is free from encroachment and only limited staff would be deployed inside. The decision to close the Export Market was taken to prevent it from becoming a COVID super spreader.

Many other areas, comprising Sadar Bazar and Rohini Market, were earlier shut by the authorities for similar infringements.

Export Market, which constitutes a big part of the Sarojini Market, includes 200 shops and is located at the heart of the market.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had allowed all markets, malls, and market complexes to restart operations between 10 am and 8 pm from July 3.