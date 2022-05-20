SEBI mulls tighter IPO bid mechanism for institutional investors, HNIs 

Institutional and high net worth individuals who bid for shares in an initial public offer (IPO) may soon have to put in upfront cash along with their bids – similar to how retail investors bid in a public issue.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is reviewing the IPO bidding system and, according to people familiar with the development, is mulling making it mandatory for the two categories of investors to submit bids along with the requisite funds.

Currently, institutional investors and high net worth individuals get a day or two after submitting their bids to arrange for the funds.

The review comes close on the heels of the government highlighting the fact that the current bidding system allows institutional investors and high net worth individuals to exploit the system by submitting a bid to inflate the subscription numbers only to see it cancelled due to lack of funds or any other reason.

In market parlance, such bids are called ‘bidded but not banked’ applications and get automatically rejected.

Such applications are possible as the current framework allows the two categories of investors to submit a bid without bringing in the funds as well. This is in sharp contrast to retail investors who can put in a bid only if they have the requisite amount of funds in their bank accounts that get blocked along with the bid.

This assumes significance as the recent IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also saw instances of large-sized bids getting rejected in the institutional portion due to lack of funds in the bank account. Other domestic institutional investors had to come at the last minute to ensure the portion remained substantially over-subscribed.

Recently, the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI), the umbrella body of merchant bankers, communicated to its members that many applications in the portions reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and non-institutional investors (NII) get rejected by the registrar and transfer agent (RTA) as funds are not blocked in the account.

It further said that the issue was highlighted during a recent meeting of market participants with officials of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) following the public issue of LIC.

