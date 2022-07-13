Share of female founders grew by 2.68x in 2016-21 due to lack of job opportunities: LinkedIn

More women are creating their own opportunities through entrepreneurship, with the likely reason being the lack of equal job opportunities in the market. As per data released by the social media company LinkedIn, while the representation of women in leadership in workforce was dismally low at 18 per cent, share of female founders grew by 2.68 times from 2016 to 2021. Conversely, the number of male founders grew by 1.79 times during the same period.

Growth rate of female entrepreneurs was at its peak in 2020 and 2021, according to the LinkedIn data published in the World Economic Forum’s 2022 Global Gender Gap Report.

The data further reveals that not only are women underrepresented in leadership roles, they are also not being promoted internally to leadership companies at the same rate as their male counterparts. Men are 42 per cent more likely to be promoted into leadership positions than women.

This also explains why women in leadership roles are increasingly lagging behind their male colleagues in senior stages. Representation of women has dropped 11 per cent from senior level to managerial level, down from 29 per cent at the senior level to 18 per cent at the managerial level, as per the LinkedIn data.

“Our new data is indicative of one thing: working women in India are being held back by more barriers in the workplace when compared to men. But despite the adversity, many women remain undeterred and continue to chart their own path by pivoting to entrepreneurship and building careers that allow them to work on their own terms with greater flexibility,” LinkedIn India Talent and Learning Solutions Senior Director Ruchee Anand said.

But how can employers tackle the gender imbalance at workplaces? Anand believes employers should focus on factors like internal mobility, fair hiring practices with a focus on skills and flexibility to navigate the gender imbalance challenge. She believes ensuring internal mobility, fair hiring practices with a focus on skills and flexibility will “prove key in not just levelling the playing field for women, but also improving efficiency through balanced representation, diversity of perspectives and inclusive leadership at the workplace.”

