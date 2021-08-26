Sitharaman chairs 2nd meeting of BRICS FMs, Central Bank Governors

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman virtually chaired the second meeting of BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) with Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das under Indian BRICS Chairship.

This meeting is scheduled ahead of the BRICS Leaders' Summit 2021 to discuss and finalise key outcomes of the BRICS finance agenda this year. Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa were in attendance.

The Finance Minister discussed with her BRICS counterparts the key areas of intra-BRICS cooperation that would be crucial in supporting the recovery of BRICS economies and maintaining macroeconomic stability, while protecting against future uncertainties and risks.

Sitharaman highlighted that BRICS has been playing and will continue to play a crucial role in dealing with crises such as COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the FMCBGs endorsed the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Statement on 'Global Economic Outlook and Responding to COVID-19 Crisis' with an annexure on snapshot of policy experiences of BRICS in dealing with the economic impact of the pandemic.

Sitharaman, as the chair, said India attaches great significance to presenting this Statement before the global community since it unanimously voices the view of BRICS countries on the critical aspects underpinning current international policy conversations on post pandemic recovery.

During the meeting, a "Technical Report on Social Infrastructure: Financing and Use of Digital Technologies" was also endorsed. This report is a unique exercise towards collaborative knowledge sharing between BRICS economies on social infrastructure, including on how BRICS governments have leveraged digital technologies to enhance access and improve service delivery, especially in the health and education sectors.

