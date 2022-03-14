Sitharaman presents J-K Budget, LS approves motion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha today. The lower house approved the motion seeking to clear J&K budget on the same day as it was tabled without debate.

Besides this, she also tabled supplementary demands for grants, demands for grants and demands for excess grants for the union territory in the lower house.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget for Jammu & Kashmir. She also presents supplementary demands for grants, demands for grants and demands for excess grants for Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/pq6lXs9qcl — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

The Centre will also table the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for deliberation in both the houses-- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including Congress, CPM, RSP and YSRCP gave an adjournment motion notice in the house. They demanded a discussion on the education of Indian students who have been evacuated from conflict-torn Ukraine.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on the other hand, has assured the students returning from Ukraine that the government will make all adequate arrangements to ensure that their education is not hampered.

Pradhan said, “Operation Ganga took place under PM Modi’s leadership. Now when we have brought them here, the government will take care of the arrangements to make them doctors. This is the time to take them out of shock and take care of them. We are committed towards them.”