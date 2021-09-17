Sitharaman presser LIVE: GST Council meet still in progress; FM briefing slightly delayed

The Ministry of Finance has said as the GST Council meeting is still in progress, the press briefing is slightly delayed. "The briefing will commence after the GST Council meeting gets over. Inconvenience is regretted," the ministry tweeted.
Earlier, the Finance Ministry had tweeted FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a media briefing on the outcomes of 45th GST Council meeting at 6:30 PM in Lucknow.
The revision in rates of more than 50 goods and services along with a discussion on bringing petroleum products like petrol, diesel and aviation fuel under the ambit of a nationwide tax is on the agenda of the GST Council meeting.
As many as 77 per cent of people want petrol and diesel to be included under the GST structure, acccording to a survey by LocalCircles. The GST Council is expected to discuss the matter, following an order of the Kerala High Court that asked the council to decide on bringing petrol and diesel within the GST ambit, based on a writ petition.
