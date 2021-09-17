Sitharaman presser LIVE: GST Council meet still in progress; FM briefing slightly delayed

The Ministry of Finance has said as the GST Council meeting is still in progress, the press briefing is slightly delayed. "The briefing will commence after the GST Council meeting gets over. Inconvenience is regretted," the ministry tweeted.

Earlier, the Finance Ministry had tweeted FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a media briefing on the outcomes of 45th GST Council meeting at 6:30 PM in Lucknow.

Catch all the latest updates on the GST Council meet outcome on BusinessToday.In live blog.