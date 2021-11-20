SKM urges farmers to gather in large numbers at protest sites on 1st anniversary of agitation on Nov 26

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repeal of the three contentious farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday said its scheduled programmes would continue and urged farmers to gather in large numbers at all protest sites on the first anniversary of the agitation against the legislations on November 26.

The SKM has welcomed the prime minister's decision but said it will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

In a statement, the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions, said the struggle will continue to get all demands of the protesting farmers fulfilled and all announced plans are underway.

"SKM appeals to farmers in various North Indian states to reach the different morcha sites on November 26, 2021, which marks the completion of a full one year of continuous peaceful protests at Delhi's borders, the statement said.

Thousands of farmers, particularly those from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year demanding repeal of the three farm laws.

Farmer leaders said that a final decision on the future course of the agitation and the issue of minimum support price (MSP) will be taken in a meeting of the SKM at the Singhu border protest site on Sunday.

The farmers' body said the first anniversary of the agitation will be marked by parades by tractors and bullock carts in other states.

In various states that are far away from Delhi, the first anniversary on November 26 will be marked by tractor and bullock cart parades in capital cities, along with other protests, the SKM said in the statement.

It said that the prime minister announced repeal of the three "black" farm laws but he chose to remain silent on the other pending demands of the farmers.

More than 670 farmers martyred in the farmers' movement so far and the Government of India did not even acknowledge their sacrifice. These martyrs' families have to be supported with compensation and employment opportunities. The martyrs also deserve homage to be paid to them in Parliament session, and a memorial should be erected in their name, the SKM said in the statement.

Hundreds of cases in which thousands of farmers have been implicated in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere have to be withdrawn unconditionally, it said.

It added that during the Monsoon Session of Parliament from November 29, peaceful and disciplined march of 500 protesters in tractor trolleys to Parliament every day will go ahead as planned.

It also indicated that its movement for a statutory guarantee of MSP and demand for the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

The SKM also appealed to farmers to join in very large numbers in the Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat on November 22.

Also read: Govt to constitute committee to make MSP system effective, says PM Modi

Also read: Farm laws: Here's a timeline on farmers' year-long agitation