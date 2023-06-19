SMEV writes to Piyush Goyal seeking support on FAME subsidy utilisation embargo

The lobby group of Indian electric vehicles manufacturers, SMEV (Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles), has reached out to Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, seeking support in light of the embargo on utilisation of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) subsidy through the official NAB portal pending the resolution of Rs 1,200 core worth of outstanding subsidy owed by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), among other issues.

In its letter, SMEV said unpaid dues of Rs 1,200 crore since the last fiscal affected OEMs, and a further embargo on these companies to list sales on the official NAB portal, and further notices to recover past paid subsidies has created a crisis for the industry. “These are home-grown companies, fuelled by the zeal of ‘Make in India’, ‘Start-Up India’ and financed by Indian money and enterprises. It will be to nobody’s credit if these EV companies fail or are sold for a song to the highest bidder. It will be a black mark against Indian enterprise and the burgeoning E-Mobility plans of the Government. It is important to note that investors across the world are watching this space closely, and banks and financiers are refusing to extend credit,” Sohinder Gill, Director General of SMEV, said.

The industry body added that the unreasonable situation, coupled with a cavalier attitude towards the financial condition of OEMs prompted it to seek the Union minister’s support.

“SMEV highlights that across vendor payments across the EV ecosystem have been inordinately delayed. Employees across all these companies are insecure and salaries are being deferred or delayed. Dealerships are collapsing. The situation is near breaking point, said the Association seeking his intervention and a meeting to discuss how these companies could tide over this crisis,” it said.