Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED for third time in National Herald case

Congress party president Sonia Gandhi who has already appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for two rounds of questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, is scheduled to appear before the agency for the third time on Wednesday.

The case revolves around financial irregularities in the Congress-supported Young Indian Private Ltd that owns the newspaper.

On July 25, Gandhi was questioned for almost six hours. The summons resulted in protests by Congress leaders and workers too. Rahul Gandhi was detained by the Delhi Police amid the protest taken out from the Parliament. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha was also detained. The protesting MPs were stopped at Vijay Chowk and prevented from reaching the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The ‘satyagraha’ was staged by the workers across the country to demonstrate against the misuse of central agencies.

Sonia Gandhi was questioned on a set of nearly 30 questions regarding her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

According to reports, the Congress chief was questioned for nearly 2 hours and 30 minutes. She left the ED office around 7pm. Gandhi was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the ED office, as well as her armed security cover.

The 75-five-year old Gandhi was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21 where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency.

