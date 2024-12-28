'Southern states dominate': Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu lead India’s spending surge

Southern India is outpacing the rest of the country in monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE), according to the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24 released Friday. Five southern states—Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka—reported MPCE levels significantly above the national average.

In Kerala, rural households spend Rs 6,611 per month, while urban households spend Rs 7,834—compared to the national averages of Rs 4,122 and Rs 6,996, respectively. Tamil Nadu follows with Rs 5,872 in rural areas and Rs 8,325 in urban areas. Telangana’s figures are Rs 5,675 and Rs 9,131, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh reported the highest MPCE in the South, with rural households spending Rs 6,107 and urban households at Rs 9,877. Karnataka, with Rs 5,068 in rural areas and Rs 8,169 in urban zones, rounds out the top five.

Interestingly, industrialized states like Gujarat and Maharashtra hover around the national average, while populous northern states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan lag behind. West Bengal also falls below the average in both rural and urban spending.

The survey identified stark contrasts nationwide. The highest MPCE was recorded in Sikkim—rural households spend Rs 9,377, and urban households spend Rs 13,927. At the other end, Chhattisgarh reported the lowest MPCE at Rs 2,739 in rural areas and Rs 4,927 in urban regions.

The survey also revealed significant rural-urban disparities. Meghalaya leads with a 104% rural-urban gap, followed by Jharkhand at 83% and Chhattisgarh at 80%. Across all 28 states, nine reported MPCE levels above the national average in both rural and urban categories.

Conducted from August 2023 to July 2024, the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey provides critical insights into spending trends, helping measure poverty, inequality, and economic well-being.