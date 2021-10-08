'Speed limits on highways should be increased to 140 kmph,' says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said he believes that the speed limit on expressways and highways should be increased from 120-140 kmph. Similarly, the speed limit on national highways should be kept at100 kmph on four-lane roads, 80 kmph on two-lane roads, and 75 kmph on city roads. Gadkari said the move would also help facilitate autonomous driving on Indian roads, and allow car companies to manufacture such vehicles, giving example of Tesla and its self-driving electric cars.

He said at the India Today Conclave 2021 that the government is in favor of increasing the speed limit to 140kmph, but the Supreme Court and the High Court need more convincing in this matter.

Speed limit of vehicles on national highways and expressways is likely to increase soon, he said. He said he plans to present a bill in Parliament for the same to amend the speed limit on Indian roads.

Nitin Gadkari said, “The parameter of speed limit of vehicles in India is one of the big challenges for us. There are some decisions by the Supreme Court and High Court regarding speed limits, because of which we are not able to do anything. Today, such an expressway has been built in the country and not even a dog can cross these roads because there are barricades on both sides of the road. I have a plan that I will take to Parliament and change all the parameters by making a bill.

I believe that in a democracy the Parliament is supreme. We are the people's government and we have the right to make laws. Courts have the right to interpret those laws and we will accept their decisions.”

Gadkari further added, “There is a mentality regarding speed that if the speed of the car increases then there will be an accident. We are preparing this bill to break free from this perception. In the new bill, speed limits are being prepared from expressways to highways and roads of cities and districts.”

When asked why Indian roads can’t have speed limits similar to the US and UK, Gadkari answered “As a minister I'm allowed to drive at more than 200 kmph. We have excellent highways for it, but if we suddenly raise the speed limits to 180 kmph the public will find it difficult to accept it. It will take some time. So, we'll stick to this plan for the first phase and a year later we'll see how it goes and revise it accordingly.”