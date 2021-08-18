Started 44 new flights in 35 days from Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the Centre has started 44 new flights from Madhya Pradesh in the last 35 days. Eight of these flights—Gwalior-Mumbai, Gwalior-Pune, Jabalpur-Surat and Ahmedabad-Gwalior would be covered under the UDAN scheme which aims to connect smaller airports to metros and other cities. Starting new flights to connect smaller routes is in keeping with the aviation ministry’s target to operationalise 100 unserved and underserved airports and start at least 1,000 air routes under the UDAN scheme.



“In the last 35 days, I have started 44 new flights to/from Madhya Pradesh. Today flights are taking off from Jabalpur to Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Hyderabad and Kolkata,” Scindia said. He further added that flights from Jabalpur to Delhi and Indore will begin from August 20.

Scindia also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim to provide every Indian with affordable air travel facility. “We want to provide an affordable air travel facility to the common people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again said this facility should be such that even a person wearing ‘hawai chappal’ (slippers) can travel by air. We, in India, have the full potential to make it a reality,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, who was inducted into the Modi government during the Cabinet reshuffle last month, flagged off a three-day long ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Malwa and Nimar regions to reach out to the voters. The event will culminate on Thursday in Indore.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs