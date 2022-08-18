States bicker with centre on GST Tribunal formation

The high-level ministerial panel on the Goods & Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT), which met earlier this week, has not been able to make much headway, as states squabble with the centre on power sharing in the proposed tribunal.

Sources told Business Today that some states are seeking equal representation with the centre in the body.

The GSTAT is envisaged as the body that will help adjudicate and resolve disputes around the indirect tax scheme and protect the rights of taxpayers and the revenue interests of the union and state governments.

“We are working towards a consensus among members. Some states have desired that the power for appointment of members to a state-level tribunal should rest with the state government and not the centre. We are meeting again this month end to try and resolve this matter,” a state government functionary said.

The group of ministers on the GSTAT is headed by Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. It includes Andhra Pradesh finance minister B. Rajendranath, Goa’s minister of industries Mauvin Godinho, Rajasthan law and legal affairs minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna and Odisha's finance minister Niranjan Pujari.

The GSTAT was proposed by the government just after the GST law came into effect in 2017. However, the process to form the body could not move forward due to a stay order by the Madras High Court.

If finalised in time, the GoM’s report on GSTAT may be taken up by the 48th GST Council at its meeting in Madurai next month.