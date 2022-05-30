States can still cut Rs 2-3 on fuel without impairing VAT revenue: SBI Ecowrap

The State Bank of India’s research report Ecowrap has stated that states can still cut more on fuel prices without impairing their VAT revenue. It said that states can cut at least Rs 2 on diesel and Rs 3 on petrol without impacting their VAT revenue from oil.

This comes after states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, and West Bengal cut VAT on fuel following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively last week.

The report added that when the central government cuts excise duty, a state’s VAT revenue gets reduced automatically as VAT on fuel depends on base oil price, transportation charges, dealer commission and excise duty. It stated that there are a few aspects to states VAT revenue:

“VAT on fuel acts as an automatic stabiliser. Thus when Centre increases excise duty on fuel, states gain in revenue and when centre cuts excise, states forego revenue from fuel. Our estimates indicate that states have gained Rs 49,229 crore from VAT revenue on fuel when oil prices were increasing and the states will forego Rs 15,021 crore when oil price has been downwardly adjusted through excise cut. This implies that gains still outstrip the revenue forgone by Rs 34,208 crore and hence states can further cut the oil prices,” the report added. It added that unlike what is believed, state finances have improved drastically after the pandemic indicating that states “have the necessary wherewithal to adjust taxes if so required”. Lower state borrowings also reflect that, it added. The SBI Ecowrap pointed out that lower state borrowings is also because of a recent policy change that off balance sheet borrowings must be adjusted for the off balance sheet they had incurred in FY21 and FY22. If a state has huge outstanding guarantees, then their borrowing will be limited this season.

“Taking all these factors into consideration and if the cushion of Rs 34,208 crore from oil excise is entirely adjusted such that states have no gain or loss from oil revenue over and above the budgetary estimates, we believe that states on an average can still cut diesel price at least by Rs 2 per litre and petrol price by Rs 3 per litre each without impairing their VAT revenue from oil,” it said.

It pointed out that big states such as Maharashtra that have a lower debt to GDP ratio have a significantly large fiscal space to lower their tax on fuel even up to Rs 5. The tax revenue to GDP of many states such as Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal Pradesh is higher than 7 per cent. “We believe there is compelling reason for these states to adjust taxes on fuel,” it said.

The SBI Ecowrap said that the ultimate solution to reduce the complexities in the oil tax structure would be to bring it under the ambit of GST. “However, if the two fuels are put under GST, the Centre will have to let go Rs 20,000 crore input tax credit. Thus, a fair methodology would have to be developed for this,” it added.

The latest measures, the report added, could reduce inflation by 35-40 bps. CPI for May might come down 10 bps from the estimated projection of 7 per cent.

“However, considering the conservative budgetary estimates for FY23 the net fiscal implication could be around Rs 66,000 crore to Rs 17.27 lakh crore from Rs 16.61 lakh crore in FY23 BE. But with higher nominal GDP estimates, fiscal deficit as % of GDP can still be contained closer to 6.4-6.6 per cent in FY23,” it said.

