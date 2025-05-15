‘Tamil Nadu makes more money than Pakistan’: Sanjeev Bikhchandani wants Islamabad to rethink priorities

Tamil Nadu now generates more wealth than Pakistan, despite having less than a third of its population. Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani made the comparison on X, using it to deliver a stark rebuke to Pakistan’s military and political leadership.

“Focus on education, infrastructure, and economic development. Forget this obsession with militant Islam, Kashmir, and being anti-India,” Bikhchandani posted Wednesday. “Stop supporting terror groups. The people of Pakistan will be better off.”

The figures back him up. Tamil Nadu’s economy, powered by high-value industries, has crossed $341 billion—eclipsing Pakistan’s GDP. Once dismissed as a provincial state, Tamil Nadu today is India’s industrial vanguard, leading in sectors like automobiles, EVs, electronics, software, and renewables.

Chennai, the capital, has morphed into a global IT hub, while cities like Coimbatore and Tiruppur drive exports in textiles, engineering, and leather. The state is also India’s largest exporter of electronic goods and leads the renewable energy transition.

Bikhchandani’s post didn’t just compare economies—it framed them as choices. Tamil Nadu built factories, tech parks, and energy grids. Pakistan, he argued, chose weapons, proxy wars, and religious extremism.

His critique went beyond economic data to challenge Pakistan’s national priorities. “Tamil Nadu shows what’s possible when a society invests in its people instead of grievances,” he wrote.

TN GDP is now greater than the GDP of Pakistan. And the population of Pakistan is more than thrice that of Tamil Nadu. In other words the average resident of TN is more than 3X better off than the average resident of Pakistan. To the govt and military of Pakistan - focus on… https://t.co/2AbOw3LAE1 — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) May 15, 2025

The post touched a nerve in South Asia’s charged geopolitical landscape, where comparisons between India’s booming states and Pakistan’s struggling economy often ignite heated reactions. For Bikhchandani, the lesson was blunt: prosperity is a policy choice—and Pakistan is still making the wrong one.