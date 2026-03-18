Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran was knighted on Wednesday, receiving the Order of the British Empire in recognition of his contributions to business ties between the United Kingdom and India.

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Chandrasekaran was honoured with "The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (Civil Division)" for his services to strengthening business relations between the two countries, according to a British government statement issued in February.

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Chandrasekaran leads Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of more than 100 Tata operating companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $100 billion.

He joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed chairman in January 2017, becoming the first non-Tata family professional to lead the conglomerate.

Before taking charge of Tata Sons, Chandrasekaran served as chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) from 2009 to 2017, overseeing the company’s expansion into one of the world’s largest IT services firms.

He currently chairs the boards of several major Tata Group companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power and Tata Consultancy Services.

Chandrasekaran has also been involved in several international business forums representing the Indian industry. He is an active member of India’s bilateral business forums with the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

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Earlier in his career, he served as chairman of NASSCOM, the trade body representing India’s information technology services sector, during 2012–13.

The Order of the British Empire recognises individuals for contributions to public life, including achievements in business, culture and international relations.