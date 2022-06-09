Tea exports fall marginally in FY22, as per Tea Board data

Export of tea during the last fiscal FY22 declined marginally to 200.79 million kilograms as compared to 203.79 million kilograms in the previous financial year, according to Tea Board data. Offtake by the CIS countries, the largest importer of Indian tea, fell to 42.48 million kilograms in the last fiscal, as against 49.08 million kilograms during 2020-21.

The export to Iran, the second-largest importer after CIS, however, rose slightly to 29.28 million kilograms from 28.35 million kilograms in the similar previous period.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) lifted a much higher offtake during the last fiscal at 23.20 million kilograms as against 13.60 million kilograms in the corresponding previous financial year, Tea Board said.

The USA lifted a slightly higher amount from India at 13.46 million kilograms from 12.06 million kilograms while imports by the UK were lower at 10.15 million kilograms during the last fiscal.

The value of exports during the last fiscal was Rs 5,415.78 crore, higher than Rs 5,311.53 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Sources in the tea industry said the marginal fall in exports was due to a shortage of shipping containers and high ocean freight.

Tea Board has set up an aggressive target of 300 million kilograms by 2025.