The growing gulf between the net worth of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani

The gulf between Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is only widening by the day. Adani, who had briefly become the second-richest person in September last year, has now been pushed out of the top 20 billionaires list entirely. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani has, more or less, held on to his fortune of over $80 billion.

Adani, who held the position of the third richest person for a great part of last year, has now slipped to 21st position on the Bloomberg Billionaires List, and 22nd position on the Forbes Rich List. According to Bloomberg, Adani’s net worth is $61.3 billion, while Forbes recorded his net worth at $57.6 billion.

At the peak, Forbes had put Adani’s net worth at $155.7 billion, which was more than that of Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. When he fell to the third spot, his wealth was recorded at $152 billion. Bloomberg had put him at $149 billion.

Mukesh Ambani, who was then listed as the second richest, was then placed on the 8th spot by Bloomberg with a net worth of $91 billion, while Forbes placed him on the 8th spot with $92 billion.

Cut to now, when Mukesh Ambani, who once again regained the top spot as Asia’s richest man, is pegged to have a net worth of $80.3 billion by Bloomberg, as against Gautam Adani’s $61.3 billion. Meanwhile, Forbes pegged Mukesh Ambani’s wealth at $82.5 billion, while Gautam Adani’s wealth is pegged at $57.6 billion.

Adani, whose companies’ rout in the market eroded nearly $100 billion of his net worth from his peak net worth, saw his fortune deplete. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani is also out of the top 10 billionaires list by both Bloomberg and Forbes, but has not seen an erosion this high.

Gautam Adani’s Adani Group is amid an unprecedented crisis after short-seller Hindenburg Research’s damning report accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Following the allegations, the conglomerate’s shares tanked, Credit Suisse and Citigroup stopped accepting Adani Group securities, Dow Jones removed Adani Enterprises from widely used sustainability indices, and the RBI asked domestic banks for details of their exposure to Adani Group companies.

