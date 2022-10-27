BJP MLA shares morphed pic of Rs 200 note with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Soon after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s appeal to the Centre vis-a-vis incorporating Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi’s pictures on currency notes, which has gone viral, BJP MLA from Kankavli in Maharashtra Nitesh Rane shared the picture of a morphed Rs 200 note with a picture of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Twitter. Rane tweeted, “This is perfect!”

Ye perfect hai ! 😊 pic.twitter.com/GH6EMkYeSN — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) October 26, 2022

This, however, was not the only suggestion that came in after Kejriwal’s comments. Congress MP from Anandpur Sahib Manish Tewari said the currency notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of Dr BR Ambedkar on the other. Tewari tweeted, “Why not Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s photograph on the new series of currency notes? One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non-violence, constitutionalism and egalitarianism fusing in a unique union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly.”

Why not Dr BabaSahib Ambedkar’s photograph on new series of currency notes ? One side the great Mahatma the other side Dr Ambedkar. Non violence,Constitutionalism & egalitarianism fusing in a unique Union that would sum up the modern Indian genius perfectly.@ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/ZKCHLS0ETC — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) October 27, 2022

Congress spokesperson and senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi also shared his views on Kejriwal’s appeal and said that while the Delhi Chief Minister’s idea to put image of Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes is not misplaced, “once we start tinkering with age old established norms, then you would have an endless queue of claimants seeking representation on diverse currency notes.”

"No doubt #Goddess #Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, is not an inapposite symbol on #currency notes, but once we start tinkering with age old established norms, then you would have an endless queue of claimants seeking representation on diverse currency notes." — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 27, 2022

Congress leader Salman Anees Soz also weighed in and noted that if Lakshmi and Ganesha, inclusion of Budhha, Allah and Jesus will usher in even more prosperity. Soz tweeted, “Dear Arvind Kejriwal: If Laxmi and Ganesha can bring prosperity, then we should make sure we get even more prosperity and include Allah, Jesus, Guru Nanak and Mahavira too.”

Dear @ArvindKejriwal: If Laxmi and Ganesh can bring prosperity, then we should make sure we get even more prosperity and include Allah, Jesus, Guru Nanak, Buddha and Mahavira too. https://t.co/CCS7LZpgLx — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) October 26, 2022

Kejriwal stirred a hornet’s nest after he said that the Central government should print pictures of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes alongside the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi. Kejriwal noted that this is one way to ensure that efforts towards improving India’s economic conditions will bear fruit.

“There should be a picture of Lakshmi ji and Ganesh ji on the currency with Gandhi ji, the deteriorating economy of the country will be blessed- many steps should be taken, this is also one of them. On Diwali, we all worship Lakshmi ji and Vighnaharta Ganesh ji for prosperity,” Kejriwal appealed to the Central government.

