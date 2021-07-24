scorecardresearch
Tokyo Olympics: President Ram Nath Kovind congratulates for winning silver medal in weightlifting

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics.

Chanu, 26, ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting, Kovind tweeted.

