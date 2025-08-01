Top US official warns India trade deal can’t happen 'overnight' as Trump slaps 25% tariff

Trade talks between the U.S. and India have hit a wall, with a senior American official warning that deep geopolitical rifts—ranging from BRICS ties to Russian oil purchases—can’t be resolved “overnight.”

According to a Reuters report, the comments came just a day after President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 25% tariff on all Indian imports, signaling a sharp turn in trade relations despite ongoing negotiations.

"Our challenges with India, they've always been a pretty closed market... there are a host of other kind of geopolitical issues," the official told reporters Thursday night. "You've seen the president express concern about, you know, membership in BRICS, purchases of Russian oil and that kind of thing."

Though talks with India have been described as “constructive,” the official stressed the complexity of the relationship. “These are complex relationships and complex issues, and so I don't think things can be resolved overnight with India.”

The 25% tariff—higher than those announced on most U.S. trading partners—risks unraveling months of discussions between New Delhi and Washington. It also places fresh strain on a strategic alliance that has often been touted as a key counterweight to China.

India has long resisted U.S. pressure to sever ties with Russia, citing its defense needs and historical ties. Trump has also rankled Indian officials by repeatedly claiming credit for a ceasefire between India and Pakistan—something New Delhi insists must be handled bilaterally.

BRICS membership has added to the friction, with Trump framing the bloc as adversarial to U.S. interests, even as the group asserts it’s focused on global development, not rivalry.

For now, India faces stiff new tariffs and uncertain footing with a White House no longer signaling patience.