Traders, industrialists to not join Bharat Bandh today, says Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal

The country's traders and industrialists will not join the “senseless and anti-development” Bharat Bandh, President Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal said on Saturday.

“The bandh call by a handful of so-called farmers has been virtually sponsored by the opposition parties from the back door for their political gain and is anti-development and senseless besides being against the interest of traders,” national president of Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal Ravi Kant Garg said in a statement.

He said over 20 crore traders, industrialists, small industrialists of MSME sector, shopkeepers and various types of roadside vendors have nothing to do with this September 27 bandh, called by vested interests.

The agitation against the farm laws, in fact, is nothing but aimed at obstructing the growth of the country's trade, economy and industry, Garg, also the president of UP Vyapaari Kalyan Board, said.

He said the farm laws were enacted by the Union government to overcome the problems faced by farmers earlier and to spur real growth in the agriculture sector.

Garg also appealed to farmers not to get misguided by the bandh call and understand the “evil designs of vested interest and the opposition parties which want to revive their eroding base by bringing them on the forefront”.

“Over 40 crore farmers of the country have been advised by the government to go through the bills, virtually a shot in the arm of farmers, and reject the call of vested interests as the country's economy has already been suffering for over a year owing to the Covid pandemic," said Garg.

Also read: Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police intensifies patrolling, deploys extra personnel in border areas